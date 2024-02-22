Cellular Outage Impacts Customers Across U.S.

Cellular customers nationwide are reporting Thursday that their service is down, according to DownDetector.com and national reports.

“Some of our customers are experiencing wireless service interruptions this morning. We are working urgently to restore service to them. We encourage the use of Wi-Fi calling until service is restored,” AT&T said in a statement.

“Verizon’s network is operating normally. Some customers experienced issues this morning when calling or texting with customers served by another carrier. We are continuing to monitor the situation,” Verizon said

“Our network is operating normally. Down Detector is likely reflecting challenges our customers were having attempting to connect to users on other networks,” T-Mobile said.

Residents in Escambia County who use AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile, UScellular and Consumer Cellular may experience difficulty calling 9-1-1, the county said in a news release.

Residents are encouraged to use the following options to reach 9-1-1:

Use a landline, if available.

Try using another cell carrier, if available.

Use Wi-Fi calling, if possible.

