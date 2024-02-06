Get To Know Cassi McGee, Escambia County’s Teacher Of The Year

As we first reported Friday night, Escambia County Public Schools named Pine Meadow Elementary’s Cassi McGee as Teacher of the Year.

McGee has been employed by the district since 2005, when she began as a fifth grade teacher at Scenic Heights Elementary. She stayed in that position until she transferred to Pine Meadow Elementary, where she still teaches today.

McGee’s students have consistently achieved learning gains and met and surpassed state-mandated benchmarks. In 2022-2023, 90% of her students made learning gains in math, with an average rise from a level 2 to 3. She has also been a valuable asset at Pine Meadow as the Math Committee Chair and is active in the Writing and Language Arts committees. Thirteen years ago at Pine Meadow, she started the safety patrol program for fifth-grade students, which is still thriving. She also serves as a coach for Pine Meadow’s award-winning Math and Battle of the Books teams each year.

“We are so proud to announce Cassi McGee has been selected as our Teacher of the Year,” stated ECPS Superintendent Keith Leonard. “Her contributions to Escambia County Public Schools epitomize the dedication, flexibility and innovation so necessary to prepare our students for a successful and meaningful future. She is truly an invaluable asset to her students, her school and this community as a whole.”

Ms. McGee will now move on to represent Escambia County Public Schools in the state Teacher of the Year competition.

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.