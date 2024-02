Pine Meadow Elementary School’s Cassi McGee Named Escambia County Teacher Of The Year

Pine Meadow Elementary School’s Cassi McGee has been named the Escambia County Public Schools Teacher of the Year.

McGee was honored during the 39th Annual Golden Apple Awards Friday night at Washington High School.

McGee will now be in the running for Florida’s Teacher of the Year.

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.