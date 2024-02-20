Delay Possible This Week as Highway 29 Resurfacing Project Begins North Of Highway 97

Drivers can expect delays this week as work begins on a $6.2 million Florida Department of Transportation Project to resurface Highway 29 from Highway 97 to north of Champion Drive.

FDOT said motorists will encounter intermittent daytime lane closure through Friday, Feb. 23 for construction operations. Lane closures are prohibited from 6:30 – 8:00 a.m. and from 1 – 3:00 p.m. on school days.

Improvements in the project include the milling and resurfacing, drainage improvements, auxiliary lane and shoulder widening, signalization, and signing and pavement marking improvements.

According to FDOT, the 4.58 mile project is set to be completed in the Fall of 2024, weather permitting.

NorthEscambia.com file photo, click to enlarge.