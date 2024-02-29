Clouds And Cooler For Thursday, Rain By Friday

February 29, 2024

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 52. East wind 5 to 10 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 65. Southeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Friday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 73. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. South wind around 5 mph becoming east after midnight.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Southeast wind around 10 mph.

Monday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73.

Monday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 70.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 