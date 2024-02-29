Clouds And Cooler For Thursday, Rain By Friday

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 52. East wind 5 to 10 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 65. Southeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Friday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 73. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. South wind around 5 mph becoming east after midnight.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Southeast wind around 10 mph.

Monday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73.

Monday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 70.