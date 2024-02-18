Clearing Skies Sunday; Low Sunday Night Around 30

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday: Gradual clearing, with a high near 57. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 30. North wind around 5 mph.

Washington’s Birthday: Sunny, with a high near 60. Wind chill values between 25 and 35 early. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Clear, with a low around 34. Calm wind.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 65. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Clear, with a low around 42. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 71. Light southwest wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 52. Southwest wind around 10 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 69.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 41.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 64.