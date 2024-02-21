Century Set To Hire Consulant For Procurement Services

The Town of Century is set to hire a consultant for procurement services.

The town council was set to vote Tuesday night on a recommendation from Mayor Luis Gomez, Jr. and interim Town Manager Howard Brown to hire Bobbi Williams of Davie, Florida, for procurement services.

Tuesday night’s town council meeting was canceled due to a staffing shortage. The procurement services vote is now set for a council meeting on February 27.

Williams holds a masters of public administration from Nova Southeastern University and is currently the fianance manager for the Department of Public Works in Hallandale Beach, Florida, Florida, and is the assistant director/financial services manager for the Financial Services Department in Lauderdale Lakes, Florida, according to her resume. She also has experience with the City of Fort Lauderdale and the U.S. Army.

Williams will charge Century $34,800 annually ($2,900 monthly) for an estimated 38 hours per month for general procurement tasks.

“Services includes full service municipal procurement services, such as review and recommendation of procurement policies and practices; preparation of formal and informal competitive solicitations; acquisition of commodities and services; preparation of contracts/agreements; preparation of correspondences as required for contract files, provide contract administration services, and preparation of adhoc reports as defined in the ITB (invitation to bid) and as requested, according to her proposal.

