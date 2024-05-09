Risk Of Severe Weather Thursday Evening Into Friday

May 9, 2024

A cold front will bring potential rounds of severe weather on Thursday evening into early Friday morning.

There is a level 2 of 5 risk, according to the National Weather Service.  Damaging winds of 60-70 mph and large hail remain the main threats.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

Thursday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 82. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 59. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 80. North wind around 10 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. North wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. South wind around 5 mph becoming east after midnight.

Monday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77.

Monday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tuesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 