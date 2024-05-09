Risk Of Severe Weather Thursday Evening Into Friday
May 9, 2024
A cold front will bring potential rounds of severe weather on Thursday evening into early Friday morning.
There is a level 2 of 5 risk, according to the National Weather Service. Damaging winds of 60-70 mph and large hail remain the main threats.
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
Thursday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 82. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 59. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 80. North wind around 10 mph.
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. North wind around 5 mph.
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.
Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. South wind around 5 mph becoming east after midnight.
Monday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77.
Monday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Tuesday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Tuesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67.
Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.
