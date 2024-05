Tate Aggies Crimson and Grey Game Is Tonight

The Tate High School Aggies will hold their annual Crimson and Grey game tonight.

Kickoff is at 6:30 p.m. The Tate Quarterback Club will be selling concessions in the Aggie Shack with al proceeds going directly to the program. Tickets are available on GoFan.

The Tate Aggies will travel to Panama City for a Spring Game against Bay High at 7 p.m. next Thursday, May 16.