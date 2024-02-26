Cantonment Woman Claims $26K Winning Fanrasy 5 Ticket Sold At Nine Mile Road Publix

February 26, 2024

We now know who had a winning Florida Lottery Fantasy 5 ticket sold at a Nine Mile Road Publix.

The ticket sold at the Publix on Beulah Road at Nine Mile Road was one of two winning tickets in the February 20 midday drawing and was worth $26,645.74. The other winning ticket was sold in Sarasota.

According to the Florida Lottery, the cash option on the winning ticket was claimed by Linda Jean Zelius of Cantonment.

Sunday’s midday winning numbers were 4-20-25-26-28.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 