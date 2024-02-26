Cantonment Woman Claims $26K Winning Fanrasy 5 Ticket Sold At Nine Mile Road Publix

We now know who had a winning Florida Lottery Fantasy 5 ticket sold at a Nine Mile Road Publix.

The ticket sold at the Publix on Beulah Road at Nine Mile Road was one of two winning tickets in the February 20 midday drawing and was worth $26,645.74. The other winning ticket was sold in Sarasota.

According to the Florida Lottery, the cash option on the winning ticket was claimed by Linda Jean Zelius of Cantonment.

Sunday’s midday winning numbers were 4-20-25-26-28.