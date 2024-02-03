Suspect That Led Atmore PD On Two Different High Speed Pursuits Is Arrested

UPDATE: The suspect was identified as Justin Daniel Ward age 26 of Panama City. Ward was taken into custody at a hotel in Daphne, Alabama, and is in the Baldwin County (AL) Jail.

Ward has active arrest warrants in reference to fraud, dealing in stolen property, and theft of property with the Panama City Beach Police Department, an active warrant for fleeing and eluding from the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office, and is wanted by the Bay Minette Police Department for failure to appear in a domestic violence case and driving with a suspended license.

Atmore Police will chage him with theft of property, felony attempting to elude, leaving the scene of an accident, and various traffic offenses.

Previous story:

The Atmore Police Department is searching for a suspect that led them on two high speed chases and as is believed to be involved in several other crimes.

Atmore Police said the suspect is responsible for the theft of two vehicles that both resulted in high speed pursuits on Highway 31

The suspect fled from the second vehicle after failing to navigate a turn and crashing on James Road. He then fled into a heavily wooded area in the Nokomis area.

“The suspect attempted the theft of a four-wheeler, a bicycle, and a golf cart as he was attempting to flee the area. The suspect may have had assistance in evading capture before additional resources were able to arrive on the scene,” Sgt. Darrell McMann said.

Anyone with information his identity is asked to call McMann at (251) 368-9141 or email dDarrell.mcmann@atmorepolice.us.