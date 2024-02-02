Sunny And Warm To Begin The Week

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 73. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Clear, with a low around 45. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 76. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a south wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. South wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a southwest wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Wednesday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65.

Friday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69.