$2.375 Million Proposal Would Align Quintette Road At Highway 95A Intersection

Escambia County is set to seek funding to improve and align the intersection of Quintette Road with Highway 95A.

Currently, the east and west legs of Quintette Road are offset approximately 115 feet from one another, creating a hazard for the smooth flow of intersection traffic

There is no available right-of-way for a lateral shift on the west side of the intersection, but the east side has an approximate right-of-way of 100 feet, which could accommodate a northerly shift. Immediately adjacent to this intersection are a concrete plant, asphalt plant, a high-end vehicle restoration complex, a new residential development, and a proposed convenience store station on the northeast corner.

According to Escambia County, Quintette Road (CR 184) is a vital route for logging traffic from points to the northeast extending to the Florida/Alabama state line, to provide pulpwood to the International Paper Mill at Cantonment.

Quintette Road has also served as the only connection between Escambia and Santa Rosa County in the event of a catastrophic storm, as occurred in 2004 in the aftermath of Hurricane Ivan, when the US 90, I-10, and US 98 bridges were all incapacitated and incapable of carrying traffic.

A study to determine if a traffic signal is warranted was conducted at the intersection in Summer 2023 before the proposed addition of the convenience store.

A westbound right turn lane is also proposed to reduce delays with logging trucks turning north onto CR 95A. Preliminary sketches indicate the proposed improvements can be facilitated within the existing public rights-of-way, but a potential corner clip donation may be required of the Circle K property once the design is underway.

Circle K has, in an email to the county, obligated $250,000 toward the intersection improvements, with an official agreement under review for acceptance at an upcoming Board of County Commissioner meeting.

At a February 8 meeting, the Escambia County commission will consider applying for a Florida Department of Transportation Regional Incentive Program for grant funding for the intersection. If awarded, the grant will require $1.275 million in matching funds from Escambia County.

The total project, including grant funds, is estimated at $2.375 million. If the project funding is awarded, completion is estimated for October 2025.

Pictured top: The proposed alignment of Quinette Road at the intersection with Highway 95A. Pictured below: A Circle K is proposed at the intersection. NorthEscambia.com graphics, click to enlarge.