No Change To ECUA Schedule Due To MLK Day; Government Offices Closed
January 15, 2024
In observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the following offices will be closed Monday, January 15, 2024:
Escambia County
- West Florida Public Libraries (all locations)
- Escambia County Property Appraiser
- Escambia County Tax Collector
- Escambia County Department of Animal Welfare
- Escambia County Supervisor of Elections
- Escambia County Clerk of the Circuit Court & Comptroller
- Escambia County Extension Office
- Waste Services Administration
- Escambia County Area Transit Administration
- ECAT will not run service Monday, Jan. 15. Regular service will resume Tuesday, Jan. 16.
- The Perdido Landfill will be open Monday, Jan. 15.
Town of Century
Town of Century offices will be closed.
ECUA
ECUA business offices will be closed on Monday, January 15, in observance of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Day holiday. However, residential and commercial sanitation collections will be unaffected by the holiday and will be carried out as usual. Customers may contact ECUA Customer Service at (850) 476-0480 for more information.
Comments