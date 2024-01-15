No Change To ECUA Schedule Due To MLK Day; Government Offices Closed

In observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the following offices will be closed Monday, January 15, 2024:

Escambia County

West Florida Public Libraries (all locations)

Escambia County Property Appraiser

Escambia County Tax Collector

Escambia County Department of Animal Welfare

Escambia County Supervisor of Elections

Escambia County Clerk of the Circuit Court & Comptroller

Escambia County Extension Office

Waste Services Administration

Escambia County Area Transit Administration

ECAT will not run service Monday, Jan. 15. Regular service will resume Tuesday, Jan. 16.

The Perdido Landfill will be open Monday, Jan. 15.

Town of Century

Town of Century offices will be closed.

ECUA

ECUA business offices will be closed on Monday, January 15, in observance of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Day holiday. However, residential and commercial sanitation collections will be unaffected by the holiday and will be carried out as usual. Customers may contact ECUA Customer Service at (850) 476-0480 for more information.