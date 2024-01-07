New Voting Precinct Added In Growing Beulah Area

The Escambia County Supervisor of Elections jas announced a new precinct and polling location have been added to accommodate the growing Beulah area. The new Precinct 115, which was created by dividing Precinct 43 into two precincts, was approved by the Board of County Commissioners last month.

The portion of Precinct 43 north of Mobile Highway and south of 9 Mile Road will become the new Precinct 115, while the portion south of Mobile Highway will remain in Precinct 43. The new polling location for Precinct 115 will be located at First Baptist Church of Beulah, 5808 Beulah Church Road. Precinct 43 voters will continue to vote at Beulah Freewill Baptist Church, 7561 Mobile Highway.

All voters impacted by this precinct change will be notified by mail with a new voter information card and a map to the new polling location. Precinct 115 voters will be voting in the same districts and contests in 2024 as they have since the last redistricting process following the 2020 Census.

On Election Day, the polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Voters will receive a sample ballot in advance of each election, including information on early voting, which will be available at several locations throughout the county prior to the 2024 Presidential Primary, Primary, and General Elections. Voters who wish to vote-by-mail can contact our office by phone or use the online form at EscambiaVotes.gov.

It is very important for voters to keep their voter registration information current. Most updates to voter records can now be made online if you have a Florida Driver’s License or ID card, by visiting RegistertoVoteFlorida.gov. Voters can also contact our office with any questions by phone at (850) 595-3900 or email at soe@escambiavotes.gov.