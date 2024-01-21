More Sun For Sunday; Wet Weather Week Begins Tuesday

January 21, 2024

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 22. Wind chill values between 15 and 20. North wind around 10 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 46. Wind chill values between 15 and 25 early. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56. Wind chill values between 25 and 35 early. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. East wind 10 to 15 mph.

Tuesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65. Southeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a low around 60. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a low around 64. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 71. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Thursday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 60. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Friday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68.

