Here Are The Road Work Construction Spots To Watch This Week

Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.

Escambia County:

Mobile Highway (U.S. 90) Resurfacing from Nine Mile Road (U.S. 90A) to west of Pine Forest Road (State Road (S.R.) 297) - Drivers may encounter nighttime lane closures, between Nine Mile Road and Pine Forest Road, Sunday, Jan. 7 through Thursday, Jan. 11 from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. as crews pave the roadway.

U.S. 29 (North Century Boulevard) Resurfacing between Henry Street and Cottage Street in Century – Northbound and southbound traffic on U.S. 29 (North Century Boulevard) is shifted to one outside travel lane in each direction between Rudolph Street and Green Street. The shift will be in place through the end of the year as crews perform drainage improvements. Signage will be in place to safely direct drivers through the work zone.

Lillian Highway (S.R. 298) Resurfacing from north of U.S. 98 to east of Fairfield Drive (S.R. 727) and Lillian Highway at Blue Angel Parkway (S.R. 173) – Drivers will encounter intermittent daytime and nighttime lane closures between U.S. 98 and Blue Angel Parkway, Monday, Jan. 8 through Friday, Jan. 12 as crews perform signing and striping work.

County Road (C.R.) 4 over Canoe Creek Bridge – C.R. 4, between Byrneville and Bratt, will be closed until fall 2024 as crews replace the Canoe Creek bridge. Traffic is directed through a 5.6-mile detour using Bratt Road to Pine Barren Road, then back to C.R. 4.

S.R. 297 (Pine Forest Road) Turn Lane Operations at Legends at Pine Forest – Drivers may encounter intermittent lane closures Wednesday, Jan. 10 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for turn lane operations.

Santa Rosa County:

U.S. 90 Bridge Replacement over Simpson River - The outside (right) lane of U.S. 90 eastbound on the Simpson River Bridge will be closed Tuesday, Jan. 9 through Thursday, Jan. 11 from 8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. as crews perform construction activities for the new bridge. Drivers are reminded that the speed limit is 35 mph throughout the work zone.

U.S. 98 Widening from Bayshore Road to Portside Drive – Motorists will encounter the following traffic impacts: Median and turn-lane closures from Bayshore Road to Tiger Lake Drive. Intermittent lane closures and additional median closures between Bayshore Road and Tiger Lake Drive Sunday, Jan. 7, through Friday, Jan. 12, from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. for stormwater drainage improvements and paving operations.

Motorists will encounter the following traffic impacts: S.R. 87 Resurfacing from Hickory Hammock Road (C.R. 184) to Technology Avenue – Drivers may experience intermittent S.R. 87 single-lane closures, between Hickory Hammock Road and Technology Avenue, Monday, Jan. 8 through Friday, Jan. 12 from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. for turn lane construction and paving operations.

I-10 westbound at Blackwater River Resurfacing – Drivers will encounter intermittent single-lane closures on I-10 westbound, from the Ward Basin Road on-ramp (exit 28) to the Black Water River Bridge eastern approach, Sunday, Jan. 7 through Thursday, Jan. 11 between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. for construction activities.

All activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather.