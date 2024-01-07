Florida Back To School Sales Tax Holiday Is Continuing

As students head back to school in January, Florida is holdinh its second, two-week ack-to-School Sales Tax Holiday from Monday, January 1, 2024 through Sunday, January 14, 2024.

Parents will get a break from the state’s sales tax on school-related items, just like each Fall.. No Florida sales tax or local option tax will be collected during this time on the sale of the following items:

Clothing, footwear, and certain accessories with a sales price of $100 or less per item

per item Certain school supplies with a sales price of $50 or less per item

per item Learning aids and jigsaw puzzles with a sales price of $30 or less

Personal computers, laptops, monitors, and certain computer-related accessories with a sales price of $1,500 or less, when purchased for noncommercial home or personal use

Among the allowed school supplies are the following: calculators, colored pencils, crayons, pens, construction paper, lunch boxes, notebooks, glue, paste, staplers, markers, rulers, and scissors.

Examples of learning aids and jigsaw puzzles include electronic or interactive books, flashcards, memory games, puzzle books, search-and-find books, toys intended to teach reading or math skills, and stacking or nesting blocks or sets.

For detailed information, click or tap here (pdf).