Dry Monday, Warning Into The Upper 50s; Rain Chance The Rest Of The Week

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 57. Wind chill values between 20 and 30 early. East wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. East wind around 10 mph.

Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 66. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tuesday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 59. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday: A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 71. Southeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a low around 64. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 71. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Thursday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 60. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Friday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Saturday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 59.