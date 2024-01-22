Dry Monday, Warning Into The Upper 50s; Rain Chance The Rest Of The Week
January 22, 2024
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 57. Wind chill values between 20 and 30 early. East wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. East wind around 10 mph.
Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 66. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Tuesday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 59. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday: A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 71. Southeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Wednesday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a low around 64. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Thursday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 71. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.
Thursday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 60. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Friday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Friday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59.
Saturday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48.
Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 59.
Comments