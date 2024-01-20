10,000 Pound Food Giveaway Next Tuesday Afternoon In Cantonment

Cantonment Improvement Committee will hold a 10,000 pound drive-thru food giveaway next Tuesday afternoon, January 23 at Carver Park on Webb Street.

The food distribution will begin at 3 p.m. and continue while supplies last for anyone in need of food. People should line up their vehicles, single file on Webb Street facing north; food will be loaded into vehicles. Identification is required.

NorthEscambia.com file photos.