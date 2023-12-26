Tuesday Is A Christmas Holiday For Most Government Agencies

Today, December 26, is a holiday for most government agencies.

ESCAMBIA COUNTY

In observance of Christmas, the following Escambia County offices will be closedTuesday, Dec. 26, 2023.

Escambia County Board of County Commissioners - all departments including: West Florida Public Libraries (all locations) Escambia County Property Appraiser Escambia County Tax Collector Escambia County Department of Animal Welfare Escambia County Supervisor of Elections Escambia County Clerk of the Circuit Court & Comptroller Escambia County Extension Office Waste Services Administration Escambia County Area Transit Administration and Customer Service



Notes and exceptions:

note:

On Tuesday, Dec. 26, Clerk’s official Records, Finance and Clerk to the Board offices will be closed. All Clerk’s offices at the MC Blanchard Judicial Building, Theodore Bruno Juvenile Building, Century Courthouse and Public Records Center will be open.

The Perdido Landfill will reopen Tuesday, Dec. 26.

ECAT Customer Service will reopen Tuesday, Dec. 26.

The UWF express trolley will resume service Saturday, Jan. 6. The UWF campus trolleys will resume service Monday, Jan. 8.

CENTURY

The Century Town Hall will be closed Tuesday, Deccember 26.

ECUA

ECUA will collect all residential customers on their normal day during the Christmas And New Year’s Holiday period, except:

New Year’s Day – Monday, Jan. 1, 2024: Collection will be made on Sat. Dec. 30.

Pictured: Palafox Place on a rainy December day. Photo by Kathy Boyle for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.