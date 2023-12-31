Sunny Sunday; Maybe a Shower On Monday
December 31, 2023
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Tonight: Clear, with a low around 33. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 63. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the morning.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 41. Southwest wind around 5 mph.
New Year’s Day: A 30 percent chance of showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.
Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 31. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 54. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 35. East wind around 5 mph.
Wednesday: Showers. High near 51. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Wednesday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. North wind around 10 mph.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 51.
Thursday Night: Clear, with a low around 30.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 54.
Friday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39.
Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 59. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
