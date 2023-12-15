Santa To Travel On Fire Truck Through Century, Byrneville Saturday Morning

Mr. and Mrs. Claus will take a trip through Century and Byrneville on Saturday morning with the Century Station of Escambia County Fire Rescue.

For a detailed map of the route, click or tap here.

The trip begins at 8 a.m. Along the way, Santa will make stops at the Byrneville Community Center and the vacant lot by Napa Auto Parts on North Century Boulevard.

Pictured: Santa and Mrs. Claus travel through Century on a fire truck in 2022. NorthEscambia.com file photo.