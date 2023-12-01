Rain Likely Friday And Into The Weekend
December 1, 2023
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Friday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 74. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Friday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 64. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between 2 and 3 inches possible.
Saturday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 72. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%.
Saturday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a low around 63. South wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Sunday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before noon, then a slight chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 70. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 63. Northwest wind around 10 mph.
Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. North wind around 5 mph.
Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 63.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 43.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 60.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 37.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 60.
