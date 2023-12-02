Rain Likely For Your Saturday

December 2, 2023

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after midnight. Patchy fog after 9pm. Low around 65. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Saturday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Patchy fog before 9am. High near 72. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Saturday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 64. South wind around 5 mph becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before noon. Cloudy, with a high near 69. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 64. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. North wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 62. North wind around 5 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. West wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 59.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 36.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 61.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 41.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 66.

