Rain Likely For Your Saturday
December 2, 2023
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after midnight. Patchy fog after 9pm. Low around 65. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Saturday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Patchy fog before 9am. High near 72. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.
Saturday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 64. South wind around 5 mph becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before noon. Cloudy, with a high near 69. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 64. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. North wind around 5 mph.
Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 62. North wind around 5 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. West wind around 5 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 59.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 36.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 61.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 41.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 66.
