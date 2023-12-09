Rain Likely For Saturday, Saturday Night And Into Sunday

December 9, 2023

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tonight: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: A chance of showers before 8am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8am and noon, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 75. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 55. South wind around 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Sunday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 64. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 20 mph becoming northwest in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday Night: Clear, with a low around 33. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 53. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 33. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 56. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 61.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 61.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 60.

