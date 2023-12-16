Rain Becoming Likely By Saturday Evening

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. East wind around 10 mph.

Saturday: Showers likely, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60. East wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Showers likely, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. North wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 40. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 61. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Monday Night: Clear, with a low around 33. North wind around 10 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 53. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 31. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 57.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 35.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 61.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 64.