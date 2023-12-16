Rain Becoming Likely By Saturday Evening
December 16, 2023
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. East wind around 10 mph.
Saturday: Showers likely, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60. East wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Saturday Night: Showers likely, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. North wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 40. Northwest wind around 10 mph.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 61. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Monday Night: Clear, with a low around 33. North wind around 10 mph.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 53. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 31. Northeast wind around 5 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 57.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 35.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 61.
Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38.
Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 64.
