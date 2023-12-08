Rain Moving In For The Weekend

December 8, 2023

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. East wind around 5 mph.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 58. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 75. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 57. South wind around 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Sunday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 61. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph becoming northwest in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 33. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 52. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 32. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 54.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 60.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 59.

