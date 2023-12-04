Partly Sunny Skies Return With Highs Near 70 Monday

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 70. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. North wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 61. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 40. West wind around 5 mph becoming north after midnight.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 56. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday Night: Clear, with a low around 34. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light in the evening.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 59. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 41. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 68.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 71.

Saturday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 59.