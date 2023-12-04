Multiple Injuries Reported In Highway 29, Highway 97 Intersection Crash

December 4, 2023

Multiple injuries were reported in a crash midday Sunday at the intersection of Highway 29 and Highway 97 in Molino.

The three-vehicle crash involving a pickup truck and two SUVs was reported about 11:47 a.m., and at least two Escambia County EMS ambulances responded.

The Molino and Cantonment stations of Escambia County Fire Rescue and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office also responded.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating and has not released further details.

Photos by Kevin Enfinger for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 