Mild Days, Cold Nights

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 39. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 56. North wind around 10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Patchy frost after 1am. Otherwise, clear, with a low around 32. North wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: Patchy frost before 7am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 58. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 67. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly clear, with a low around 36.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 54.