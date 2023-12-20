Meet ‘MILO’ From The Escambia County Tax Collector, And Learn How It Will Benefit Century

December 20, 2023

The Escambia County Tax Collector brought their new Mobile Identification License Office (MILO) mobile office to Century on Tuesday.

MILO is a standalone mobile full service tax collector office with technology to provide most motorists’ needs. The mobile unit provides a convenient method to renew a driver license, obtain a replacement driver license, conversion/reciprocation of out-of-state license, change a name or address on a current driver license or identification card, and get a first-time identification card. In addition to licensing services, the mobile unit also provides an opportunity to renew or replace a vehicle registration, receive a parking placard, transfer a title, pay property taxes, and apply for a business tax receipt. Written and driving tests are not available from the MILO unit.

MILO was tested Tuesday at the Billy G. Ward Courthouse in Century.

“We built this Mobile Identification License Office to be able to serve Century residents more frequently,” Escambia County Tax Collector Scott Lunsford said.

Future MILO visits to Century will be announced in advance on NorthEscambia.com.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 