Free Dental, Vision and Medical Care Available At Weekend Clinic

Remote Area Medical (RAM), a major nonprofit provider of pop-up clinics delivering free, quality dental, vision and medical care to those in need, will hold a free, two-day clinic Dec. 2-3. RAM will be set up at Milton High School, 5445 Stewart Street in Milton.

All RAM services are free, and no ID is required. Free dental, vision and medical services will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis. The patient parking lot will open no later than 11:59 p.m. (midnight) on Friday night, Dec. 1, and remain open for the duration of the clinic. Once in the parking lot, additional information regarding clinic-opening processes and next steps will be provided. Clinic doors open at 6 a.m.

Due to time constraints, patients should be prepared to choose between dental and vision services. Medical services are offered, in addition to dental or vision services, free to every patient attending the clinic. For more information, to donate or to volunteer, visit www.ramusa.org or call 865-579-1530. Patients may also visit the Facebook event for this clinic at https://fb.me/e/1sy2SjfT5.

Services available at the free RAM clinic include dental cleanings, dental fillings, dental extractions, dental X-rays, eye exams, eye health exams, eyeglass prescriptions, eyeglasses made on-site, women’s health exams and general medical exams.

RAM is a nonprofit organization with a mission to prevent pain and alleviate suffering. RAM operates pop-up clinics delivering free dental, vision, and medical care to individuals in need who do not have access to or cannot afford a doctor. Since its founding in 1985, more than 196,000 volunteers—comprised of professional practitioners, as well as general support staff—have treated more than 910,550 individuals delivering more than $189.5 million worth of free healthcare services.