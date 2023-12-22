FPL Bills Expected To Dip In January

Florida Power and Light customers could get some relief in 2024 due to declining fuel costs.

High gas prices in 2022 played a key role in driving up bills in 2023.

However, gas prices have subsided, resulting in utilities not having to collect as much from customers in 2024 to cover the tab.

FPL customers in Northwest Florida who use a benchmark of 1,000 kilowatt hours will pay $149.70 in January, down from the current $154.91. Their bill will decrease to $143.06 in April after a storm-related charge ends.