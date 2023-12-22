FPL Bills Expected To Dip In January

December 22, 2023

Florida Power and Light customers could get some relief in 2024 due to declining fuel costs.

High gas prices in 2022 played a key role in driving up bills in 2023.

However, gas prices have subsided, resulting in utilities not having to collect as much from customers in 2024 to cover the tab.

FPL customers in Northwest Florida who use a benchmark of 1,000 kilowatt hours will pay $149.70 in January, down from the current $154.91. Their bill will decrease to $143.06 in April after a storm-related charge ends.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 