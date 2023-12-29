Florida Commerece: Escambia Area Adds Jobs In 2023

FloridaCommerce announced that the Escambia area industry gaining the most jobs over the year was education and health services, increasing by 2,400 jobs. The Pensacola area’s private sector employment increased by 1,600 jobs, an increase of 0.9 percent over the year in November 2023.

The Escambia area’s labor force increased by 5,383 in November 2023, a 2.3 percent increase over the year. The Pensacola area unemployment rate was 3.2 percent in November 2023, up 0.6 percentage point from 2.6 percent from one year ago in November 2022.

Florida’s labor force continues to thrive, with 350,000 more people entering the labor force at an annual growth rate of 3.2 percent, faster than the national growth rate of 2.3 percent. Florida continues to outpace the nation in labor force growth for the 30th consecutive month. Florida’s private sector employment increased by 0.3 percent (+28,300 jobs) over the month in November 2023. Florida’s unemployment rate was 2.9 percent in November 2023, 0.8 percentage point lower than the national rate of 3.7 percent and marking the 37th consecutive month Florida’s unemployment rate has remained below the nations.

In November 2023, the education and health services sector gained the most jobs among all major industries, adding 11,800 jobs from the previous month, followed by construction, adding 6,300 jobs.