Escambia Area Residets Have Over $66 Million Unclaimed With The State. How About You?

Escambia County arrea residents have over $66 million in unclaimed money and property available from the state.

Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jimmy Patronis has launched the the Holiday Money Hunt and is encouraging Floridians to spread the word and search to see if you or your business has Unclaimed Property that has been unknown or lost and ready to recover.

CFO Patronis is on a mission to celebrate the holidays and return every last cent back to its rightful owners. Since CFO Patronis took office in 2017, more than $2.2 billion in unclaimed property has been returned to Florida citizens.

“I am excited to kick off the Holiday Money Hunt this holiday season and spread the word about unclaimed property in Florida. During the holidays, everyone can use a little extra cash, and an unexpected check from the State of Florida may help make things a little brighter this year. I am going to be working throughout this month and next to get the word out about Unclaimed Property and I hope you take advantage of this great opportunity. One in five Floridians has unclaimed property just waiting to be claimed and it only takes a few minutes to search now by visiting FLTreasureHunt.gov.”,” Patronis said.