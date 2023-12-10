Clearing And Cooling On A Windy Sunday

December 10, 2023

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before noon, then a slight chance of showers. Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a temperature falling to around 54 by 5pm. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday Night: Clear, with a low around 33. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 54. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 33. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 57. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Northeast wind around 10 mph.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 60. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Northeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 58.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 59.

Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 