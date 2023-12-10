Clearing And Cooling On A Windy Sunday

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before noon, then a slight chance of showers. Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a temperature falling to around 54 by 5pm. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday Night: Clear, with a low around 33. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 54. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 33. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 57. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Northeast wind around 10 mph.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 60. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Northeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 58.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 59.

Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59.