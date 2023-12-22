AAA Activates ‘Tow to Go’ for Year-End Holidays

Friday night, AAA will activate its Tow to Go program in Florida and other select states.

If you’re faced with the decision of driving impaired, put down those keys and pick up the phone to call Tow to Go,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “We’ll dispatch a truck to take you and your vehicle to a safe location within a 10-mile radius.”

It’s important to note, AAA service technicians expect to rescue more than 937,000 drivers with car trouble during the upcoming holidays. So treat Tow to Go as a last resort. Plan ahead and identify a designated driver or ride sharing service before you party.

Tow to Go is active from 6 p.m. Friday, December 22nd to 6 a.m. Tuesday, January 2nd.

Available in FL, GA, IA, MI, ND, NE, TN, WI, CO (Denver), NC (Charlotte), IN (Fort Wayne/South Bend).

This is the 25th year The Auto Club Group has provided the Tow to Go program. When called upon, The Auto Club Group dispatches a tow truck to transport the impaired person and their vehicle to a safe location within a 10-mile radius for free. Since its inception, Tow to Go has removed more than 25,000 impaired drivers from the road.

ABOUT TOW TO GO

Free and available to AAA members and non-members.

Confidential local ride for one person and their vehicle to a safe location within a 10-mile radius.

Appointments cannot be scheduled in advance to use Tow to Go. It is designed as a safety net for those that did not plan ahead. Always choose a designated driver before celebrating.

In some situations, AAA may need to make other arrangements to get an impaired individual a safe ride home.

Tow to Go may not be available in rural areas or during severe weather conditions.

PHONE NUMBER

(855) 2-TOW-2-GO or (855) 286-9246