Sunny Wednesday, Frosty Wednesday Night

December 6, 2023

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 56. North wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday Night: Widespread frost after 3am. Otherwise, clear, with a low around 31. North wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: Patchy frost before 8am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 59. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the morning.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 49. South wind around 15 mph becoming west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 59.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 35.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 59.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 60.

