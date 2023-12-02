Warming, Near 60 Today; Rain By The Weekend

December 7, 2023

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: Increasing clouds, with a high near 59. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. East wind around 5 mph.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 73. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 52. South wind around 15 mph becoming west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 59. Breezy, with a northwest wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 34. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 54.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 57.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 59.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 