Warming, Near 60 Today; Rain By The Weekend

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: Increasing clouds, with a high near 59. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. East wind around 5 mph.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 73. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 52. South wind around 15 mph becoming west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 59. Breezy, with a northwest wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 34. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 54.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 57.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 59.