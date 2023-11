Winning Fantasy 5 Ticket Worth Over $100,000 Sold In Davisville

Someone is over $100,000 richer today after purchasing a winning Florida Lottery Fantasy 5 ticket in Davisville.

The ticket sold at the State Line Gift Shop next to the Piggly Wiggly on Highway 97 was the only winning ticket in the Sunday evening drawing and is worth $$104,191.62.

The Sunday evening winning numbers were 4-7-16-25-34.