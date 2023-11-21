Windy This Afternoon. Turning Cooler For Thanksgiving.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Today: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before mid afternnoon, then a chance of showers. High near 74. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight: A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 59. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. North wind around 5 mph.

Thanksgiving Day: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57. North wind around 5 mph.

Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. North wind around 5 mph.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 59. North wind around 5 mph.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. North wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 62. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 64.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60.