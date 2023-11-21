Windy This Afternoon. Turning Cooler For Thanksgiving.
November 21, 2023
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Today: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before mid afternnoon, then a chance of showers. High near 74. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tonight: A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Northwest wind around 10 mph.
Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 59. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. North wind around 5 mph.
Thanksgiving Day: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57. North wind around 5 mph.
Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. North wind around 5 mph.
Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 59. North wind around 5 mph.
Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. North wind around 5 mph.
Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 62. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.
Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 64.
Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48.
Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60.
