Weekly Traffic: Coring Operations Continue On Highway 97, Other Delays For The Week

Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.

Escambia County:

U.S. 98 (Bayfront Parkway) Pensacola Veterans Day Parade – Drivers may encounter road closures on Bayfront Parkway westbound from South Spring Street to 12 Avenue (Wharf Avenue) Saturday, Nov. 11 from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for the Pensacola Veterans Day Parade.

Drivers may encounter road closures on Bayfront Parkway westbound from South Spring Street to 12 Avenue (Wharf Avenue) Saturday, Nov. 11 from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for the Pensacola Veterans Day Parade. North Palafox Street (U.S. 29/(State Road (S.R.) 95) from Cervantes Street (S.R. 10A) to Brent Lane (S.R. 296) – A portion of the right turn lane from northbound North Palafox Street to Brent Lane will be temporarily closed Monday, Nov. 13 through Friday, Nov. 17 as crews construct a retaining wall and pour concrete. Drivers will still be able to access most of the right turn lane.

A portion of the right turn lane from northbound North Palafox Street to Brent Lane will be temporarily closed Monday, Nov. 13 through Friday, Nov. 17 as crews construct a retaining wall and pour concrete. Drivers will still be able to access most of the right turn lane. Mobile Highway (U.S. 90) Resurfacing from Nine Mile Road (U.S. 90A) to west of Pine Forest Road (S.R. 297) - Drivers may encounter nighttime lane closures, between Nine Mile Road and Pine Forest Road, Sunday, Nov. 12 through Thursday, Nov. 16 from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. as crews pave the roadway.

- Drivers may encounter nighttime lane closures, between Nine Mile Road and Pine Forest Road, Sunday, Nov. 12 through Thursday, Nov. 16 from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. as crews pave the roadway. Interstate 10 (I-10) Escambia County Welcome Center – Construction crews have completed the truck parking area improvements, and all parking lots are now open. The entire project is scheduled for completion this winter.

Construction crews have completed the truck parking area improvements, and all parking lots are now open. The entire project is scheduled for completion this winter. U.S. 29 (North Century Boulevard) Resurfacing between Henry Street and Cottage Street in Century – Northbound and southbound traffic on U.S. 29 (North Century Boulevard) is shifted to one outside travel lane in each direction between Rudolph Street and Green Street. The shift will be in place through the end of the year as crews perform drainage improvements. Signage is in place to safely direct drivers through the work zone.

Northbound and southbound traffic on U.S. 29 (North Century Boulevard) is shifted to one outside travel lane in each direction between Rudolph Street and Green Street. The shift will be in place through the end of the year as crews perform drainage improvements. Signage is in place to safely direct drivers through the work zone. Lillian Highway (S.R. 298) Resurfacing from north of U.S. 98 to east of Fairfield Drive (S.R. 727) and Lillian Highway at Blue Angel Parkway (S.R. 173) – Drivers will encounter daytime lane closures, between U.S. 98 and Blue Angel Parkway, Monday, Nov. 13 through Friday, Nov. 17 from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. as crews perform concrete work.

Drivers will encounter daytime lane closures, between U.S. 98 and Blue Angel Parkway, Monday, Nov. 13 through Friday, Nov. 17 from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. as crews perform concrete work. County Road (C.R.) 4 over Canoe Creek Bridge – C.R. 4, between Byrneville and Bratt, will be closed through fall 2024 as crews replace the Canoe Creek bridge. Traffic is directed through a 5.6-mile detour using Bratt Road to Pine Barren Road, then back to C.R. 4.

Scenic Highway (U.S. 90), from north of I-10 to Davis Highway - Northbound traffic, between Pelican Lane and Scenic Ridge Drive, is shifted to the inside so crews can perform construction activities. The shift will remain in place until the work on the shoulder is completed. During construction, one lane of traffic will remain open in each direction and left turns will be permitted.

- Northbound traffic, between Pelican Lane and Scenic Ridge Drive, is shifted to the inside so crews can perform construction activities. The shift will remain in place until the work on the shoulder is completed. During construction, one lane of traffic will remain open in each direction and left turns will be permitted. S. R. 727 (West Fairfield Drive) Routine Maintenance from 69th Avenue to U.S. 90 (Mobile Highway) – Drivers may encounter alternating lane closures Monday, Nov. 13 through Thursday, Nov. 16 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for tree trimming operations.

Drivers may encounter alternating lane closures Monday, Nov. 13 through Thursday, Nov. 16 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for tree trimming operations. S.R. 97 (Atmore Highway) Coring Operations from C.R. 95A to the Alabama State Line – Drivers may encounter alternating lane closures Monday, Nov. 13 through Thursday, Nov. 16 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. for coring operations.

Drivers may encounter alternating lane closures Monday, Nov. 13 through Thursday, Nov. 16 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. for coring operations. S.R. 297 (Pine Forest Road) Turn Lane Operations South of Nine Mile Road – Drivers may encounter southbound lane closures Sunday, Nov. 12 through Wednesday, Nov. 15 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. for turn lane operations.

Santa Rosa County:

S.R. 87 Milton Veterans Day Parade – Drivers may encounter road closures on S.R. 87 from Berryhill Street to Willing Street Saturday, Nov. 11 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. for the Milton Veterans Day Parade.

Drivers may encounter road closures on S.R. 87 from Berryhill Street to Willing Street Saturday, Nov. 11 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. for the Milton Veterans Day Parade. U.S. 90 Bridge Replacement over Simpson River - The outside (right) lane of U.S. 90 eastbound on the Simpson River Bridge will be closed Tuesday, Nov. 14, through Thursday, Nov. 16, from 8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. as crews perform construction activities for the new bridge. Drivers are reminded that the speed limit is 35 mph throughout the work zone.

- The outside (right) lane of U.S. 90 eastbound on the Simpson River Bridge will be closed Tuesday, Nov. 14, through Thursday, Nov. 16, from 8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. as crews perform construction activities for the new bridge. Drivers are reminded that the speed limit is 35 mph throughout the work zone. U.S. 98 Widening from Bayshore Road to Portside Drive – Motorists will encounter the following traffic impacts: Median and turn-lane closures from Bayshore Road to Tiger Point Drive. Intermittent lane closures and additional median closures between Bayshore Road and Tiger Lake Drive Sunday, Nov. 12, through Friday, Nov. 17, from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. for stormwater drainage improvements and paving operations. Motorists accessing Whisper Bay Boulevard from U.S. 98 will encounter a new traffic configuration. Travel lanes will be shifted slightly west and reduced to one entry lane, and one exit lane, to allow for crews to perform roadway reconstruction activities on the north side of the westbound lanes.

Motorists will encounter the following traffic impacts:

All activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather.