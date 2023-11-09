Volunteers Needed For Escambia County Extension Council

Escambia County is seeking residents interested in volunteering to be considered for an appointment to the Escambia County Extension Council for zones 4, 5, 7 and 8.

Escambia County residents interested in serving on the Escambia County Extension Council, who meet the requirements noted in the job description below, are asked to submit an information sheet and letter indicating their desire to serve by 5 p.m., Friday, November 26. Info sheets and letters should be submitted via email to shendrix@ufl.edu or by mail to:

Susan Hendrix

3740 Stefani Road

Cantonment, FL. 32533

The zones are as follows:

Zone 4 — South side of Gibson Road at Highway 97 to north side of Molino Road

Zone 5 — North side of Quintette Road to south side of Molino Road

Zone 7 — Nine Mile Road to Kingsfield Road

Zone 8 — At Large