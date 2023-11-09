Volunteers Needed For Escambia County Extension Council

November 9, 2023

Escambia County is seeking residents interested in volunteering to be considered for an appointment to the Escambia County Extension Council for zones 4, 5, 7 and 8.

Escambia County residents interested in serving on the Escambia County Extension Council, who meet the requirements noted in the job description below, are asked to submit an information sheet and letter indicating their desire to serve by 5 p.m., Friday, November 26. Info sheets and letters should be submitted via email to shendrix@ufl.edu or by mail to:

Susan Hendrix
3740 Stefani Road
Cantonment, FL. 32533

The zones are as follows:

Zone 4 — South side of Gibson Road at Highway 97 to north side of Molino Road
Zone 5 — North side of Quintette Road to south side of Molino Road
Zone 7 — Nine Mile Road to Kingsfield Road
Zone 8 — At Large

des

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 