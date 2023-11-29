Temps Rebound Into The Upper 50s Today; Rain Likely By Thursday Night

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 57. North wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 62. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. East wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before noon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. High near 74. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Friday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 64. South wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a high near 73. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a low around 62. Southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a high near 71.

Sunday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a low around 54.

Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 63.