Tate Senior Seth Ray Named National Merit Scholarship Program Commended Student

Tate High School senior Seth Ray has been named a Commended student in the 2024 National Merit Scholarship Program, Principal Laura Touchstone announced Tuesday.

A Letter of Commendation from the school and National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC®), which conducts the program, will be presented by the principal to this scholastically talented senior.

About 34,000 Commended Students throughout the nation are being recognized for their exceptional academic promise. Although they will not continue in the 2024 competition for National Merit Scholarship awards, Commended Students placed among the top 50,000 students who entered the 2024 competition by taking the 2022 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT).

Those being named Commended Students have demonstrated outstanding potential for academic success,” commented a spokesperson for NMSC. “These students represent a valuable national resource; recognizing their accomplishments, as well as the key role their schools play in their academic development, is vital to the advancement of educational excellence in our nation. We hope that this recognition will help broaden their educational opportunities and encourage them as they continue their pursuit of academic success.”

“I am immensely proud to see Seth’s hard work and dedication acknowledged at the national level, “Touchstone said. “This prestigious recognition is a testament to his outstanding intellectual abilities, tireless work ethic, and commitment to academic excellence. The National Merit Scholarship Program is highly competitive, and this achievement reflects Seth’s exceptional performance on the PSAT/NMSQT. This accomplishment is not only a reflection of Seth’s abilities but also a credit to the supportive and enriching academic environment fostered here at Tate High School.”

Photo for NorthEscamia.com, click to enlarge.