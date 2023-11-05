Sunshine, About 80 For Monday
November 5, 2023
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the morning.
Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the morning.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 54. South wind around 5 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light southeast after midnight.
Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Light southeast wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63.
Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75.
Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56.
Comments