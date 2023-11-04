Sunny, About 80 For Sunday Afternoon

November 4, 2023

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 80. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 47. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the morning.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 48. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 80. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the morning.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 55. South wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 82. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 81.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 76.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 