Sunny, About 80 For Sunday Afternoon

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 80. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 47. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the morning.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 48. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 80. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the morning.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 55. South wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 82. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 81.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 76.