Sunny, About 80 For Sunday Afternoon
November 4, 2023
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Today: Sunny, with a high near 80. Northeast wind around 5 mph.
Tonight: Clear, with a low around 47. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the morning.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 48. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. Southwest wind around 5 mph.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 80. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the morning.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 55. South wind around 5 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 82. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.
Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 81.
Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59.
Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 76.
