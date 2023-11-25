Some Sun, Saturday High In the Mid 60s; Turning Colder Next Week

November 25, 2023

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. East wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: Showers likely, mainly after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 66. East wind around 5 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 57. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. North wind around 10 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 56. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 32. North wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 59.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 64.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67.

