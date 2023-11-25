Some Sun, Saturday High In the Mid 60s; Turning Colder Next Week
November 25, 2023
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph.
Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. East wind around 5 mph.
Sunday: Showers likely, mainly after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 66. East wind around 5 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 57. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. North wind around 10 mph.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 56. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 32. North wind around 5 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 59.
Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 36.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 64.
Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.
Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67.
