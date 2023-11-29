Some Sun For Thursday; Rainy Period Begins Thursday Overnight

November 29, 2023

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 61. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night: A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a temperature rising to around 60 by 5am. East wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 73. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Friday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 65. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 72. South wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Saturday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a low around 63. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before noon, then a chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 70. West wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. West wind around 10 mph.

Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 61.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 58.

